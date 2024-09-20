KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford police look to identify two persons of interest after alleged sexual assault

    A stock image of a woman walking near a trail. (Pexels/Max Avans) A stock image of a woman walking near a trail. (Pexels/Max Avans)
    Share

    Brantford police are looking to identify two persons of interest after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by two unknown men earlier this week.

    Police said it happened Monday between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the area of D’Aubigny trail near the Ballantyne Drive boat launch.

    Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

    Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News