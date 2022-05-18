Mike Schreiner, Guelph MPP and Green Party leader, tests positive for COVID-19

Mike Schreiner, the Guelph MPP and leader of Ontario's Green Party, is self-isolating after contracting COVID-19.

"After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test this evening," he said in a media release Wednesday. "I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home."

Schreiner campaigned in the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding earlier in the day and met with local candidates and business owners.

He was expected to participate at the Ontario Nurses' Association rally on Thursday.

The Green Party said Deputy Leader Dianne Saxe would attend in his place.

Schreiner's announcement comes two days after he participated in a debate with Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal leader Steven Del Duca.

With files from CTV News Toronto