New measures to address overcrowding on GO trains travelling from Toronto to Kitchener are working, according to Metrolinx.

Since the province extended the line to improve service to Waterloo Region commuters have complained they were packed in “like sardines” during rush hour.

On Monday two additional cars were added to the 5:02 p.m. and 5:27 p.m. trains, resulting in an extra 600 seats.

Metrolinx says that, combined with some changes to the Union Station platform, have improved crowding issues.