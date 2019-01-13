

CTV Kitchener





GO trains arriving at the Kitchener station will be a little longer starting Monday.

Officials have added two cars to the 5:02 p.m. train leaving from Union Station in Toronto, bringing the total from 10 cars to 12.

They’re also adding another two cars to the 5:27 p.m. train that also leaves from Union Station.

That's an additional 600 seats between the two cities.

The changes were made in response to complaints from commuters who said they were “packed like sardines” in the train.

The province extended the line in an attempt to boost service to Waterloo Region, but because it failed to add cars, the trains and platforms became overcrowded.