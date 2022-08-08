Metrolinx cancels some GO trains due to ‘staffing illnesses’, Kitchener line impacted

Commuters should expect cancellations of some GO train services as Metrolinx warns of staffing shortages relating to COVID-19.

“As many as 10 to 15 train trips per day may be affected and it’s hard to say how long this will continue,” said Nitish Bissonauth, a spokesperson with Metrolinx in an email.

Three trips on GO transit connecting Kitchener have been cancelled since Saturday due to “staff illness.”

On Monday, the Kitchener line connecting Union Station in Toronto was impacted with the 3:34 p.m. train cancelled because of staff illness.

Earlier in the day, the Kitchener GO 07:15 a.m. to Union Station was cancelled.

On Aug. 5, a staffing issue due to illness caused the cancellation of a train bound for Union Station.

“Cancellations are spread out across hundreds of daily UP and GO trips, so we continue to have options for customers. Our priority is to do the best we can with the resources we have available and give as much notice as possible regarding these service changes,” said Bissonauth.

“As always, we recommend customers plan ahead and check the schedules. We continue to work with Alstom, our train operator, who has been recruiting and training, and as more crews become available, we will continue to incrementally add more service.”

Metrolinx is advising riders to check the service updates page before travelling.