Meth, cocaine seized in St. Marys drug bust, police say
OPP cars
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 8:14AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested and charged one person following a drug bust in Perth County.
Police say on Wednesday they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Water Street in St. Marys.
Police say they seized meth and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of $400 along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Police have charged a 33-year-old St. Marys man with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, according to police.