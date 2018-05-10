

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested and charged one person following a drug bust in Perth County.

Police say on Wednesday they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Water Street in St. Marys.

Police say they seized meth and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of $400 along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police have charged a 33-year-old St. Marys man with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, according to police.