McWedding vows: Couples tie the knot at Cambridge McDonald's drive-thru

Cambridge -

Two couples said "I do" under the iconic golden arches of a Cambridge McDonald's on Tuesday afternoon.

Among those who tied the knot at the drive-thru wedding ceremony were Stephanie and Phillip Hammond.

The couple pulled up to the drive-thru window where they were met with an officiant who married them after they said their vows.

Stephanie and Phillip Hammond were married at a McDonald's drive-thru in Cambridge on Tuesday. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

The fast-food chain offered the micro wedding to two couples who couldn't get hitched during the pandemic.

The Hammonds say McDonald's has a special place in their hearts as it's where they met 14 years ago and where they currently work together.

"It's where we met, like all of our kids were born while we were working at McDonald's," Stephanie said. "I was pregnant with our first and we nicknamed him Little Mac, it's just a fun little nickname. And yeah, by the time we came out of the hospital that was the first thing we grabbed … McDonald's is always a go-to."

McDonald's found the couples by putting a call out on social media.