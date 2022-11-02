May the best pitch win: Local charities compete to raise money for their cause

A fierce, but friendly competition wrapped up in Cambridge Tuesday night as seven local charities crafted the perfect pitch.

Five weeks of workshops with rehearsals and constructive feedback all cumulated at the Hamilton Family Theatre as each team took to the stage and present a three-minute pitch.

“It’s been very hard,” said Brian Paul, supportive housing of Waterloo board member. “It has been so effective for us because we can talk for about 25-30 minutes about what we do, so this has really allowed us to be precise on what it is we do.”

With the pitches done, the audience members voted Porchlight for the best pitch.

"It was a great learning experience for us we got to figure out what we do, and why we do it really get into those personal stories and figure out what makes us get up in the morning and really share that story with everyone else,” said Janet Jones, Porchlight counselling and addiction services board member.

All proceeds from ticket sales go towards the charity of the ticket holder's choice.