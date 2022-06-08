Masks will continue to be required in Waterloo-Wellington hospitals

With the remaining provincial mask mandates set to expire on Saturday June 11, hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County have announced face coverings will continue to be required inside their facilities for the foreseeable future.

“The science tells us how COVID is spread and that has not changed,” Marianne Walker, president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital said in a media release. “We care for the most vulnerable patients and masking is one way we can keep them safe.”

“Maintaining safety measures at our hospitals helps protect patients and staff,” Walker continued. “They also reduce the opportunity for outbreaks to occur in hospital settings which can affect our ability to provide and ramp up our services.”

The provincial mask mandate in most settings was lifted on March 21, but has remained in effect in a number of high risk settings, including on public transit, in health-care settings such as at hospitals or in doctor’s offices, at long-term care and retirement homes and in shelters and other congregate settings that provide care to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

Initially, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore had intended to lift the mandate for high-risk settings by April 27 but he extended it due to the sixth wave of the pandemic.

It is now slated to expire at midnight on June 11.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the Ministry of Health for confirmation that the mandate will be lifted as scheduled on Saturday and was told that Moore “is currently reviewing and monitoring key indicators across the province.”

With files from CTV Toronto