OPP investigating fatal collision in Waterford

A driver has died after a Tuesday morning crash in Waterford, police say.

Emergency crews responded to Lutesville Road around 7:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision, police say.

The single occupant of the vehicle, a 48-year-old from Haldimand County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, police said in a media release.

Lutesville Road between Old Highway 24 and Angling Road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.