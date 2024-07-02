Multiple men arrested for impaired driving over long weekend
Three men were arrested and charged in Guelph, over the Canada Day long weekend, for separate incidents of impaired driving.
At around 9 a.m. Saturday, Guelph police say they received a complaint regarding a man sleeping inside a motor vehicle that was parked in a commercial parking lot located near the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North.
Police arrived at the parking lot around 9:15 a.m. and spoke with the man. According to police, he failed an Approved Screening Device roadside breath test and was arrested.
Further investigation revealed he was in possession of more than one driver’s license.
A 32-year-old Guelph man has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration and possessing more than one licence.
Later in the day at around 2:10 p.m., a man rear-ended another motor vehicle driving near the intersection of Gordon Street and Clairfields Drive, according to police.
“He then attempted to leave the scene by swerving his vehicle around the other vehicle at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking a light post head on,” police said in a media release.
The light post was severed, fell onto the roadway and his vehicle became undriveable as a result, police say.
The man was arrested. An investigation revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collisions and there was cannabis in the front seating area.
A 25-year-old Toronto man has been charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation, fail to stop after an incident, drive vehicle with cannabis readily available and driver fail to properly wear seat belt.
At around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, police say a man driving in a left-hand turn lane approaching an intersection in the downtown core. According to police, he proceeded straight through the intersection, almost causing a collision.
A traffic stop was initiated and the man failed a breath test, resulting in his arrest.
A 49-year-old Windsor man has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration and unsafe move – lane.
All of the driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles have been impounded for seven days.
