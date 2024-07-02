Mississauga man charged after multiple grocery store thefts: Guelph police

A 23-year-old Mississauga man has been charged following multiple thefts from a Guelph business.

On April 19, police say a man entered a business near Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street.

“He proceeded to fill a grocery cart with 38 items including energy drinks, clothing, footwear, fruit and various other items valued at $987. He attempted to exit through the front doors without paying but was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer. He subsequently fled,” police said in a media release.

On April 25, police say the man returned to the same business, filled a grocery cart with 63 of the same items as the previous time valued at $1,212.18. He attempted to exit through the front doors without paying but was again stopped by an officer and fled.

Almost two months later on June 19, the man went back to the business and filled a cart with 61 items including motor oil, clothing, pots and pans, towels and other items valued at $1,957. Police say he successfully exited the store with the merchandise without paying.

This past Sunday, he came back to the business and filled a backpack with $503 worth of lighters. The Loss Prevention Officer recognized the man and Guelph police was notified.

According to police, as the man left the store without paying, officers arrived on scene and arrested him.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and 12 counts of fail to comply with probation.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and was released. He is expected in court on August 6.