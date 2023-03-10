Man who operated childcare service facing sex charges

A Woodstock man, who operates a childcare service in the city, has been charged with sex offences.

Police arrested Trevor Hendershott, 37, on Thursday.

He’s been charged with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Police believe he was actively involved in other youth-based programs in Woodstock.

In a media release they asked that “anyone having information about this investigation or any other incidents relating to interactions with the accused” to contact police or Crime Stoppers.