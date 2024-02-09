Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant may be in Waterloo Region

RCMP are looking for a man that investigators may be in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Jonathan Brown, 36, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. He's been charged with sexual assault, assault, and sexual interference on a youth.

He pled not guilty to the charges in 2019 and police say he never showed up for his trial.

Brown is described as 5'7, 159 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.