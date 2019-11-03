Featured
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 5:32PM EST
CAMBRIDGE - A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Cambridge on Sunday.
It happened at Shantz Hill Road and Fountain Street around 1:30.
The crash involved a car and an SUV.
Debris was scattered across the road as a result of the crash.
The elderly man that was taken to hospital suffered minor injuries.
Part of the road was closed for a police investigation.
The road has since re-opened.