

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Cambridge on Sunday.

It happened at Shantz Hill Road and Fountain Street around 1:30.

The crash involved a car and an SUV.

Debris was scattered across the road as a result of the crash.

The elderly man that was taken to hospital suffered minor injuries.

Part of the road was closed for a police investigation.

The road has since re-opened.