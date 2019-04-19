Featured
Man robbed and stabbed during assault
Published Friday, April 19, 2019
A man sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was assaulted in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the incident around 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Pioneer Drive and Doon Village Road.
The victim had his personal property taken during what police believe was a targeted incident.
WRPS are asking anyone with information to contact them.