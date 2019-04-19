

CTV Kitchener





A man sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was assaulted in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the incident around 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Pioneer Drive and Doon Village Road.

The victim had his personal property taken during what police believe was a targeted incident.

WRPS are asking anyone with information to contact them.