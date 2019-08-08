

CTV Kitchener





A Vanastra man has been sentenced to the next decade in prison for the death of his fiancée.

Laura Wigelsworth's body was found on May 8, 2018 along the side of the road south of Clinton.

Her fiancé, Corey Volland, was arrested days later. Originally charged with second-degree murder, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday.

Court heard the couple got into a fight over Volland's use of cocaine. That's when he put her in a chokehold and strangled her.

In his plea, Volland said he did not intend to kill Wigelsworth. They had been set to marry in August of that year.

During sentencing, the judge said that, while Volland did show remorse for his action, he ended up dumping the body like a bag of trash.

Volland was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, less time served.