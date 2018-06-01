

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead following what police are describing as an industrial accident west of Listowel.

Huron County OPP say the incident brought emergency crews to a business on Amberley Road near Molesworth Thursday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Nash Aitchison, a Lucknow resident.

According to police, Aitchison was working with a crew of people using an excavator to place pillars around a well. One of the pillars slipped out of its sling and hit Aitchison, killing him.