

CTV Kitchener





Items belonging to employees of a store in Cambridge by a man believed to have been posing as their coworker.

Waterloo Regional Police say the items were taken from the break room of the Walmart store on Pinebush Road Thursday morning.

They say a man entered the store in an employee jacket and went straight to the break room, then left after taking the items.

Police believe the theft may be connected to similar crimes at stores in Kitchener, London and Guelph.