Fire officials say two pots left on the stove are to blame for a kitchen fire in Waterloo.

Fire officials responded to Boettger Place, in the area of Lexington Road and Bridge Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a neighbour phoned 911.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Schubert with Waterloo Fire Rescue says when crews arrived they found a man semi-conscious inside the home.

Schubert also says the main floor of the home was filled with heavy smoke.

He says it’s a warning to others about the dangers of unattended cooking.