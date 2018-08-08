Featured
Man found semi-conscious in Waterloo kitchen fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:12AM EDT
Fire officials say two pots left on the stove are to blame for a kitchen fire in Waterloo.
Fire officials responded to Boettger Place, in the area of Lexington Road and Bridge Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a neighbour phoned 911.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Schubert with Waterloo Fire Rescue says when crews arrived they found a man semi-conscious inside the home.
Schubert also says the main floor of the home was filled with heavy smoke.
He says it’s a warning to others about the dangers of unattended cooking.