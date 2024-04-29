Man dies from injuries sustained in Guelph shelter fire

A 27-year-old man, who was injured in a fire at a Guelph shelter on Friday, has died in hospital.

Flames broke out around noon at the former Holiday Inn Express on Silvercreek Parkway North, which has been operating as a shelter for the last several years.

One of the residents was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

On Monday, Guelph Police confirmed the man had died over the weekend.

They also said the fire is believed to be accidental and is not considered suspicious. No further details about the cause or extent of the damage to the building have been released.

Residents in four units were displaced by the fire but Fire Chief Brian Arnold said all had temporary housing.