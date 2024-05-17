Police investigating report of a suspicious person in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a female said she was followed by an unknown male in Waterloo.

She said it happened in the Conservation Drive and Osprey Drive area on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

She told police an unknown male followed her for a short distance and then left the area.

The male is described as a 5’9” white man with light brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing black baggy cargo shorts and a dark coloured t-shirt. He was also holding a cellphone with the flashlight on.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.