KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating report of a suspicious person in Waterloo

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a female said she was followed by an unknown male in Waterloo.

    She said it happened in the Conservation Drive and Osprey Drive area on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

    She told police an unknown male followed her for a short distance and then left the area.

    The male is described as a 5’9” white man with light brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing black baggy cargo shorts and a dark coloured t-shirt. He was also holding a cellphone with the flashlight on.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

