Police find stolen vehicle in Cambridge, seize weapons, drugs and bear spray

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A Waterloo man is facing 35 charges after Waterloo regional police said they found a stolen vehicle in Cambridge.

    Officers were on proactive patrol in the Hespeler Road area Monday morning when they say they found a stolen vehicle parked at a hotel.

    A male suspect was arrested.

    Officers seized suspected hydromorphone, psilocybin, codeine, oxycodone and other prescription drugs. They said they also found a taser, a pellet gun, bear spray, ammunition, currency, stolen identity documents and two large knives.

    A 32-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, four counts of failure to comply with a release order, five counts of disobeying a court order, seven counts of possession of a identity document and nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

