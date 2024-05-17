Guelph man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at a business
Guelph police have charged a 31-year-old Guelph man after they say he exposed himself inside a west-end business on Thursday night.
Officers were called to the business near Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway North around 8:40 p.m. Staff told officers a man had entered the business, pulled down his pants, and exposed his genitals to several employees and customers before taking off.
The suspect was located nearby and arrested.
He has been charged with committing an indecent act and two counts of breaching a probation order.
