    • One person airlifted to trauma centre after tractor rollover in Wellington County

    An Ornge helicopter sits on a road in Wellington County after a farm tractor rollover on May 17, 2024. (Courtesy: OPP) An Ornge helicopter sits on a road in Wellington County after a farm tractor rollover on May 17, 2024. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a farm tractor rollover on Wellington County Road 7.

    The OPP put out a social media post just before 9 a.m. on Friday.

    They said the road would be closed near Rothsay. It is unclear how long the road will be closed for.

    The operator of the tractor was airlifted to a trauma centre by an Ornge helicopter.

