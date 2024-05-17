One person airlifted to trauma centre after tractor rollover in Wellington County
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a farm tractor rollover on Wellington County Road 7.
The OPP put out a social media post just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
They said the road would be closed near Rothsay. It is unclear how long the road will be closed for.
The operator of the tractor was airlifted to a trauma centre by an Ornge helicopter.
