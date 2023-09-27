Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Waterloo regional police say officers were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Ottawa Street near River Road around 2 a.m.
The man was found with injuries and rushed to an out-of-region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Kyle Lambert said at this time, the death is not considered a homicide, but that could change.
“We work hand in hand with the coroner and that involves a post-mortem investigation and at that time we’ll have a better idea to determine what exactly took place,” Lambert said.
An increased police presence is expected in the area around the restaurant throughout the day and other businesses in the plaza could be impacted.
On Wednesday morning, police tape could be seen surrounding the McDonald’s and adjacent parking lot, with a white SUV behind the tape.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 14: Cross-examination of arresting officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in London, Ont. continues Wednesday with the cross-examination of arresting officer Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.
With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.
-
OPP to help residents fight fraud with information session
The Elgin County OPP detachment, along with the help of the Vienna Lions Club, will be hosting a ‘FIGHTfraud’ presentation and information session to help residents in the Municipality of Bayham.
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Road reopens after crash in Amherstburg
Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg detachment have reopened a busy intersection after a crash.
-
Lakeshore and LaSalle vote against regional garbage pick-up for Essex County
As organic waste collection becomes a requirement, the County of Essex is revisiting its garbage pick-up with two more municipalities voting against a regional approach.
Barrie
-
West-end Barrie roads under lock-down while police investigate possible explosion
Barrie police are investigating an early-morning incident on Anne Street North.
-
New senior-centric development on the table at Barrie City Hall
Hundreds of new long-term care beds could be coming to Barrie in the coming years.
-
Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.
Northern Ontario
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Fire damages Bank Street business overnight
Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.
-
Rockcliffe Park fountain fight a wellspring of cascading complaints
Construction of a water fountain in front of a home in one of Ottawa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has spilled over into a dispute that has involved police, bylaw, and emails to hundreds of people.
Toronto
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
Four-alarm fire in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood leaves 2 injured, including firefighter
Two people, including one firefighter, have been injured following a four-alarm fire at a cluster of three-storey buildings in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.
-
Residents of Barrie neighbourhood told to stay indoors amid ongoing police investigation
Residents of a Barrie neighbourhood are being told to shelter in place due to an ongoing police investigation.
Montreal
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Westwood Senior High School closed as 'precaution' after threat
Westwood Senior High School in Hudson, Que. is closed Wednesday after a threat was made against it earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne, 68, lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
-
Kehkimin Wolastoqey Language School preserving language and culture for next generation
Kehkimin in Wolastoqey means "teach me," and it's the name of a language immersion school.
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital leaves one person dead
One person is dead following a crash in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
MPI and union at impasse, road test backlog continues to grow
As the Manitoba Public Insurance strike enters its fifth week, the Crown Corporation says it has made one final offer – an offer the union says is a step backward – leaving the two parties at an impasse and Manitobans with a growing backlog of road tests.
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
Calgary
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
-
Calgary police search for missing 13-year-old
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton
There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooling trend begins today
The 20-something afternoon highs are done for a while. After five consecutive days above 20 C, a cooling trend is taking over.
Vancouver
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
-
B.C. quietly employs foreign-trained doctors as equity and care concerns loom
Dozens of foreign-trained doctors are now working under special licenses requiring supervision in B.C. hospitals, while more are being recruited for deployment as family doctors in urgent care centres, CTV News has learned.