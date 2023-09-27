Man dead after shooting in Kitchener

A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.

Waterloo regional police say officers were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Ottawa Street near River Road around 2 a.m.

The man was found with injuries and rushed to an out-of-region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Kyle Lambert said at this time, the death is not considered a homicide, but that could change.

“We work hand in hand with the coroner and that involves a post-mortem investigation and at that time we’ll have a better idea to determine what exactly took place,” Lambert said.

An increased police presence is expected in the area around the restaurant throughout the day and other businesses in the plaza could be impacted.

On Wednesday morning, police tape could be seen surrounding the McDonald’s and adjacent parking lot, with a white SUV behind the tape.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.