Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident in Waterloo

    A Kitchener man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Waterloo.

    Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.

    Officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

    The victim, 37, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    On Tuesday, officers charged the accused with attempted murder.

    The accused and the victim were known to each other, police said.

