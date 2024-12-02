Man charged after another man's jaw broken during a fight in Guelph

A Guelph man has been arrested after another man’s jaw was broken during a fight in Guelph almost two months ago.

Guelph Police said two groups of males were arguing on Macdonell Street on Oct. 12 around 2:15 a.m.

While the victim was arguing was one male, another person walked into his blind spot and punched him in the face, breaking his jaw.

Police identified a suspect, and he turned himself into police on Friday afternoon. A 26-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.