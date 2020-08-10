KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to multiple people between June and August.

Waterloo regional police say the incidents occurred in the Hespeler area of Cambridge between June 28 and Aug. 6. There were multiple calls about a man exposing himself and committing indecent acts, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 8. Police say he's been charged with criminal harassment, indecent act and three counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with more information about the investigation are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.