Man assaulted with 'noxious substance' in Waterloo's University District: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a man was sprayed with a "noxious substance" in Waterloo's University District.

In a media release, police said the alleged assault happened around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, was sprayed with a "noxious substance" while at a residence in the in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street.

He was treated on scene by paramedics.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.