Featured
Man arrested twice in one day for reportedly stealing a car
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 11:41AM EDT
Guelph Police have arrested a man from Fergus twice in the same day.
Officers arrested the 27-year-old around 2 a.m. on Friday on suspicion of impaired driving and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to reports, the suspect was also allegedly found in a stolen car. He was released on an undertaking and given a court date.
Roughly 11 hours later that day, Guelph Police received reports of another stolen vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle 20 minutes later and proceeded to arrest the same 27-year-old man for possession of stolen property.
He’s now being held for a bail hearing.