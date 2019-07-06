

Guelph Police have arrested a man from Fergus twice in the same day.

Officers arrested the 27-year-old around 2 a.m. on Friday on suspicion of impaired driving and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to reports, the suspect was also allegedly found in a stolen car. He was released on an undertaking and given a court date.

Roughly 11 hours later that day, Guelph Police received reports of another stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle 20 minutes later and proceeded to arrest the same 27-year-old man for possession of stolen property.

He’s now being held for a bail hearing.