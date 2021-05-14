KITCHENER -- A man has been charged with breaking and entering after he was reportedly seen by police officers leaving a business through a broken window.

Officers saw the man leaving a Doon Village Road business in Kitchener around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, was chased by officers for an extensive period of time, and was later found and arrested on Farrier Drive. Further investigation revealed he was also wanted on a warrant.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, committing theft, obstructing police, and possession of identity documents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.