Shooting investigation underway in Kitchener, one taken to hospital: police

    One man is being taken to hospital following a shooting in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police say.

    Police received a report of a shooting in the area of Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.

    In a post to social media, police said: "Officers responded and located a male victim who is being transported to an out-of-region hospital."

    Police say the outstanding suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

    They also say there will be a large police presence in the area as they continue their investigation.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

