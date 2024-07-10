Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob Guelph business

A man has been arrested after Guelph Police say he tried to rob a downtown business on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a man went into a staff-only area of a Wyndham Street North business around 12:45 p.m. He went behind the display counter, demanded cash and threatened employees.

He left the store empty-handed and was arrested nearby. Officers said he is on probation with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The 43-year-old Guelph man has been charged with robbery and breaching a probation order.