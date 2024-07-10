Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob Guelph business
A man has been arrested after Guelph Police say he tried to rob a downtown business on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said a man went into a staff-only area of a Wyndham Street North business around 12:45 p.m. He went behind the display counter, demanded cash and threatened employees.
He left the store empty-handed and was arrested nearby. Officers said he is on probation with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
The 43-year-old Guelph man has been charged with robbery and breaching a probation order.
Tracking Beryl: Remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
U.K. police are searching for man armed with crossbow after 3 women were killed in a home near London
British police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on Wednesday after three women were killed in a house near London.
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and climate change.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Insurers called out for 'contradiction': Supporting oil and gas industry but raising premiums
A shareholder advocacy group is calling out Canada's property insurers for their support of the fossil fuel industry while also raising premiums because of climate-related disasters.
Airline regulator prods passenger to keep quiet on complaint rulings
A consumer rights organization says the Canadian Transportation Agency is pressuring passengers to stay silent about its rulings on their complaints -- a move the country's airline regulator says falls squarely within its mandate under the law.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard
Grab your torch and pitchforks! Everyone's favourite ogre is heading back to town, with the the latest movie in the "Shrek" franchise set for release in mid-2026.
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
Theft in Lambton County has OPP looking for suspect
OPP in Lambton County are hoping the public can identify a person they'd like to speak with regarding a theft.
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
'Embedded torrential downpours' expected in Windsor-Essex
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie's public library wins prestigious American award
Barrie Public Library won the 2023 John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations award.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Simcoe County
Environment Canada expects torrential rain in Simcoe County and surrounding areas today and Thursday, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
-
City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
-
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
-
Live chickens on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
-
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
2 arrested in Longueuil for alleged drug trafficking
Two men, aged 44 and 45, were arrested in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore for alleged drug trafficking and possession.
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday morning should expect delays as crews conduct an emergency environmental clean up in the stormwater system.
-
Heat warnings issued for the Maritimes; remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to P.E.I., N.B.
Heat warnings have once again been issued for the Maritimes, while remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
-
Several Manitoba communities under heat warning
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
-
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
Autopsy expected after Bowness woman's suspicious death
An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday on a 40-year-old woman whose death has been deemed suspicious.
-
Discarded cigarette sparks grass fire near Carstairs, Alta.
A carelessly discarded cigarette nearly caused a major disaster along a major highway north of Calgary, police said Tuesday.
'Things have definitely changed': Incidents of harassment, bullying towards elected officials on the rise
As president of Alberta Municipalities and mayor of the City of Wetaskiwin, Tyler Gandam has spent more than a decade in the public eye.
-
Drayton Valley man accused of pointing gun at person
A Drayton Valley man was arrested and found to be carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition at a local splash park on Monday.
-
Rolling Stones VIP ticket-holders kept in tunnel for 90 minutes before Vancouver show, concertgoer says
A man who attended the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver last Friday wants answers from the venue after his VIP experience, he says, was less than ideal.
-
Province adds $34M to SFU medical school still on track for 2026 launch
Simon Fraser University continues to make steady progress in clearing regulatory and planning hurdles toward launching its medical school, confirming its first dean and securing an additional $34 million in funding from the province.
-
With no local supply, B.C. farm markets forced to import stone fruit from the U.S.
In the 14 years she’s operated Lepp Farm Market in Abbotsford, B.C., Charlotte Lepp has never imported peaches in July.