

CTV Kitchener





A man was air lifted to hospital and a woman was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision just outside Drayton.

“As a result of the collision a man in his 50s was airlifted to a trauma centre. His female passenger was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious, but non, life-threatening injuries,” said Joshua Cunningham, with the Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash happened on Wellington Road 12 around 2 p.m.

Police said reports came in of a truck with a camper attached collided head on with a tractor trailor that was towing a piece of farm equipment.

The tractor had two passengers in it that were uninjured.

Police said the third vehicle was travelling southbound behind the truck, when it veered off the road into a ditch to avoid the collision. A woman and a small child in the vehicle were not injured.