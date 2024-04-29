Lucky St. Patrick’s Day win for former Kitchener musician

A former musician from Kitchener is celebrating a $125,000 win thanks to OLG’s The Big Spin.

Robbie Hain discovered his big win on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I handed my ticket to the store clerk thinking my Spin would win me $20, but the terminal shut down and I was told I won a chance to spin the wheel,” he said while picking up his prize in Toronto.

As part of the game, some players are invited to spin an animated wheel. If it stops on “BIG SPIN” the player is invited to spin an actual wheel at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000.

He plans on spoiling his dog with treats and love, helping with his grandchildren’s education, and putting some of his winnings aside for the future. Hain said he would also love to give back to the community.

“I can do so many good things with this money.”

The winning ticket was bought at Amberley General Store on Highway 21 in Kincardine.