Lucky St. Patrick’s Day win for former Kitchener musician
A former musician from Kitchener is celebrating a $125,000 win thanks to OLG’s The Big Spin.
Robbie Hain discovered his big win on St. Patrick’s Day.
“I handed my ticket to the store clerk thinking my Spin would win me $20, but the terminal shut down and I was told I won a chance to spin the wheel,” he said while picking up his prize in Toronto.
As part of the game, some players are invited to spin an animated wheel. If it stops on “BIG SPIN” the player is invited to spin an actual wheel at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000.
He plans on spoiling his dog with treats and love, helping with his grandchildren’s education, and putting some of his winnings aside for the future. Hain said he would also love to give back to the community.
“I can do so many good things with this money.”
The winning ticket was bought at Amberley General Store on Highway 21 in Kincardine.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Numerous' officers shot in 'active situation' in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say
'Numerous law enforcement officers' have been shot in an 'active situation' in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
Singh still not ready to say if NDP will back budget, holding out for 'clarity' on disability benefit
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still not ready to say whether his caucus will support the federal budget, citing a need for further 'clarity' over whether the Liberals intend to address concerns surrounding the Canada Disability Benefit program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.