Long-term care home in Brantford expanding
Construction has begun at a long-term care home in Brantford that plans to add 40 new beds to its existing facility.
The John Noble Home, which currently has 156 beds, received a Construction Funding Subsidy top-up from the Ontario government to help with the expansion.
It will include a new two-storey building with 20 private rooms per floor, including a bed behavioural specialized unit. The facility will also offer programs and tools for residents with advanced Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Construction is expected to wrap up in late 2025.
The home will be run by both the City of Brantford and the County of Brant.
