Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County

A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township at the intersection of Wellington County Roads 7 and 12.

Cunningham said the vehicles involved included a tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs, and two passenger vehicles.

One of the vehicles after a crash in Wellington County on Jan. 17. (Colton Wiens/CTV News Kitchener)

The video shows dozens of logs scattered along the edge of the roadway and a tractor-trailer flipped onto its side.

One of the passenger vehicles was shown flipped upside down with a small amount of debris scattered along the road.

Cunningham said the driver of one of the passenger vehicles was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer and the other passenger vehicle were uninjured.

Vehicles involved in a crash near Arthur on Jan. 17. (OPP/Screenshot)

“There was some damage to the property owner here," Cunningham told CTV News Kitchener. "There was a tank at the side of the house that was dislodged and damaged. So investigators will be looking and taking totals on those as well."

He added: "Investigators are still collecting evidence, still looking at the events that took place."

Hours before OPP said the crash occurred, Environment Canada issued a fog advisory warning of near-zero visibility due to dense fog.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours, according to OPP.

A vehicle after a crash in Wellington County on Jan. 17. (Colton Wiens/CTV News Kitchener)