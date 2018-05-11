

CTV Kitchener





Local male celebrities modelled the latest fashions at an annual fundraiser in Kitchener.

A catwalk was set up at Hacienda Sarria on Thursday evening for the 5th annual celebrity men’s fashion show.

Just over a dozen familiar faces entertained the crowd.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The organization says one in ten people in Canada suffer from kidney disease and close to 600 people in Waterloo Region are currently on dialysis.