

CTV Kitchener





Some local lottery players are a little bit richer.

All of them took home prizes thanks to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Aksel Ivo took home the biggest prize.

The Atwood man won a $1 million ENCORE jackpot in the June 11 LottoMax draw.

On Wednesday a Fergus man played THE BIG SPIN at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Earl Browning walked away with a total of $175,000.

"It was all a blur," said the 69-year-old retiree in a press release.

Another big win came from a group of 23 people from the GTA who will split a LOTTO 6/49 prize of $157,828.10.

Amoung them is Susan Pierce of Guelph, Michael Dadswell of Saint George and Enrica Monaco, Jamie Watts and Melissa Guter of Milton.