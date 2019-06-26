Featured
Local lottery players win big
Earl Browning of Fergus won $175,000 in the OLG's THE BIG SPIN. (Courtesy: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:32PM EDT
Some local lottery players are a little bit richer.
All of them took home prizes thanks to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Aksel Ivo took home the biggest prize.
The Atwood man won a $1 million ENCORE jackpot in the June 11 LottoMax draw.
On Wednesday a Fergus man played THE BIG SPIN at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Earl Browning walked away with a total of $175,000.
"It was all a blur," said the 69-year-old retiree in a press release.
Another big win came from a group of 23 people from the GTA who will split a LOTTO 6/49 prize of $157,828.10.
Amoung them is Susan Pierce of Guelph, Michael Dadswell of Saint George and Enrica Monaco, Jamie Watts and Melissa Guter of Milton.