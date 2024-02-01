KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Local events for Black History Month

    The Old Post Office in Guelph lit up for Black History Month. (Source: Guelph Black Heritage Society) The Old Post Office in Guelph lit up for Black History Month. (Source: Guelph Black Heritage Society)
    Feb. 1

    KW Titans take on the Waterloo Regional Police Service

    7 p.m. at The Aud in Kitchener

    A celebration game to kick off Black History Month with a performance from the Caribana Arts Group. A special announcement will be made at halftime.

     

    Feb. 1 – March 1

    Illuminate Downtown Guelph

    From sunset to 11 p.m.

    Nine buildings in downtown Guelph will be lit up in red, gold and green (colours of the African Nova Scotia flag) for Black History Month - the Wellington Building, Old Quebec Street Shoppes, the Old Post Office, the Guelph Civic Museum, Hope House, Frank and Steins, Skyline, The

    George and Royal City Church.

     

    Feb. 4

    Black History Month launch event – “Black History, Black Heritage, Black Future”

    11:30 a.m. at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

    The Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region (CCAWR) is hosting the event which features workshops, science experiments for kids, a drumming workshop, mental health resources, and a panel discussion about “Black Future.” There will also be Caribana dancers, live music, a stilt walker and vendors. Donations accepted for the Food4Kids Waterloo Region.

     

    Feb. 14

    Film screening - “Journeys of Black Mathematicians: Forging Resilience”

    12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the University of Waterloo

    Free screening of a documentary by George Csicsery featuring stories of Black scholars, scientists and educators from the U.S.

     

    Feb. 15

    Panel discussion – “Building a career path for Black talent”

    12 p.m. at the University of Waterloo

    A discussion on developing Black talent in the workplace.

     

    Feb. 15

    Film screening – “Paris is Burning”

    5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the University of Waterloo

    The classic documentary of the 1980s ball and queer culture in New York City.

     

    Feb. 17

    Live theatre performance – “Freedom: A Mixtape – Live and Unplugged”

    7:30 p.m. at the Registry Theatre (Frederick St. in Kitchener)

    A live show that addresses police brutality, Black identity and the right to be free.

     

    Feb. 18

    Bring on the Sunshine Annual African Festival

    11 a.m. at Kitchener City Hall

    Food, artisanal crafts, live performances, workshops, activities for the kids and more.

     

    Feb. 23

    Say It Loud: Celebrating a History of Black Music

    7 p.m. at the Royal City Church in Guelph

    This event, organized by the Guelph Black Heritage Society, showcases the music of Black artists. There will be multiple performances by a talented group of musicians. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

     

    Feb. 24

    Open house the Guelph Black Heritage Society

    1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

    Learn about the GBHS with exhibits, tours and more. Light refreshments and snacks. Donations accepted.

     

    Feb. 28

    Drums Alive! Interactive hand Drumming Workshop

    3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the University of Waterloo

    Featuring African drumming in an interactive series.

     

    Feb. 29

    Panel discussion in Kitchener

    Kitchener council and more than 50 Black youth from local schools will be celebrating the achievements of young Black leaders, followed by a panel discussion on Black representation.

