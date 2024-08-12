Local craft beer producer worries smaller operators 'don’t stand a chance' in Kitchener beer bidding process

A local craft beer producer is calling on the city of Kitchener to do more to support smaller breweries. They say the bidding process to be the preferred beer supplier at city run sports venues, only gives big brands a chance.

“I’d just like to have the opportunity to have a level playing field,” said co-owner of Block 3 Brewing, Graham Spence.

Meantime, the city says there’s equal opportunity for all.

Last week, the City of Kitchener opened bidding to look for a preferred beer supplier at city operated sports venues, but one local producer believes small operations don’t stand a chance at the contract.

“We live and work in the region. We employ people in the region and you know, it would be nice if we had support from the entities in the region, such as the City of Kitchener. And I think that’s the biggest point here, is that you know, why aren’t we supporting local,” Spence said.

He says the process is designed for larger breweries to bid on. According to the city, there is a second contract coming up for a secondary supplier which would be a better opportunity for smaller operations.

The city says the premier supplier needs to have a lot of resources to make it a successful partnership.

“That’s really because the capital funds and cash flow [are] required [in order] to be the premier production so they have the ability to supply a diverse portfolio of products,” Scott said.

The contract would see the winning brand featured at city owned sports facilities like the sportsplex, various golf courses as well as at the Aud. The city says Four Fathers Brewing, a local Cambridge-based craft beer company, currently holds the rights to the secondary supplier contract, which expires soon and will be back out to tender in September.

“The secondary non-premier opportunity…is generally targeted towards smaller breweries, and so, the incentive there is advertising and marketing opportunities and the ability to supply up to three canned beverages,” Scott explained.

The premier supplier would be locked in for five years and is currently held by Molson Canada. Bidding for that contract has been extended with a closing date of September 5.