KITCHENER -- Local broadcasting legend Bill Inkol died Monday at the age of 92.

Inkol was the sports director at CTV Kitchener in 1967 – then known as CKCO-TV.

Inkol was a familiar face at the station for three decades, covering Olympic games, co-hosting Blue Jays Banter and hosting Bowling for Dollars.

“I am very sad to report that my friend and Stratford broadcasting legend Bill Inkol passed away this morning at the age of 92," Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson tweeted on Monday. "Bill was a gentleman, gracious in his spirit and time, witty and thoughtful – he will be missed by all who knew him.”

Tonight on @CTVKitchener: a tribute to local broadcasting legend Bill Inkol. He was a familiar face on #CKCO for decades, covering Olympic Games, hosting 'Blue Jays Banter' & 'Bowling for Dollars'. Bill Inkol died today at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/yUDe6oHV3J — Rosie Del Campo (@RosieDelCampo) March 15, 2021