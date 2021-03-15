Advertisement
Local broadcaster Bill Inkol dies at 92
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 3:34PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 15, 2021 3:52PM EDT
Bill Inkol, former sports director at CKCO-TV, died Monday at the age of 92
KITCHENER -- Local broadcasting legend Bill Inkol died Monday at the age of 92.
Inkol was the sports director at CTV Kitchener in 1967 – then known as CKCO-TV.
Inkol was a familiar face at the station for three decades, covering Olympic games, co-hosting Blue Jays Banter and hosting Bowling for Dollars.
“I am very sad to report that my friend and Stratford broadcasting legend Bill Inkol passed away this morning at the age of 92," Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson tweeted on Monday. "Bill was a gentleman, gracious in his spirit and time, witty and thoughtful – he will be missed by all who knew him.”