Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
Tracy Van Kalsbeek, the executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA, said some businesses found it difficult to keep up with the provincial requirements.
"What I am hearing is that it has been a difficult thing to police for businesses so they've had to bring in extra staff to be able to ask for the vaccine passports. So, I think there's been some business fatigue and definitely now some relief that this has been lifted for them," she said.
Van Kalsbeek said businesses are also ready to continue doing what they do best, which is serving their community.
"Individual people are going to make decisions they feel are best for them," Van Kalsbeek said. "Business owners are going to make the decisions of what works best for their business."
While the restrictions are lifting provincially, businesses can still opt to check for COVID-19 vaccination status. Van Kalsbeek recommends calling ahead to businesses to check their policies.
VACCINE PROOF STILL REQUIRED
Some sectors will continue to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccines remain mandatory at long-term care homes and some health-care settings.
Waterloo Wellington hospitals will continue to require vaccination from all staff, physicians and volunteers.
The University of Guelph, University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University will require full vaccination for anyone coming to campus until at least the end of the winter term.
