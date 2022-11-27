Large police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood, 66-year-old charged with assault

A 66-year-old man has been charged with assault following a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

In a Sunday news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Centreville Street and Morgan Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Several police cruisers could be seen around a townhouse complex throughout the night. WRPS were asking the public to avoid the area.

Police say a male assaulted another male who he knew, but there were no injuries.

The 66-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.