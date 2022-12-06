Large amounts of drugs and firearm seized following break and enter
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a break and enter that happened in November.
It happened at a Grenville Avenue residence in Kitchener on Nov. 27 and police began an investigation
Police made an arrest on Monday in the King Street East area of Kitchener in connection to the incident.
Large quantity of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized, as well as a loaded firearm, cell phones and scales.
A 29-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with the following offenses:
• Break, enter and commit
• Possession for the purpose of trafficking (five counts)
• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
• Carrying a concealed weapon
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm is present
• Possessing a restricted firearm with ammunition
• Possession of a firearm contrary to order (four counts)
• Careless storage of a firearm
