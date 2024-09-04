Landlord arrested in Guelph rental dispute

A North York man is facing several charges after an ongoing dispute over a rental property in Guelph.

On Tuesday afternoon, Guelph police responded to a south-end residence after the owner reported a tenant was moving out and had threatened to kill the landlord if he touched the tenant’s belongings.

An investigation revealed the tenant is not actually planning to move out and the parties are involved in an ongoing dispute that is before the Landlord and Tenant Tribunal.

According to police, the landlord changed the locks and also allegedly “sent the tenant a photo of someone – later determined to be the landlord’s brother – wearing a jacket with Police written on it and holding some paperwork.”

“It is believed this was intended to make the tenant believe he has no legal right to remain in the residence,” police said in a media release.

Police said the landlord also obstructed the investigation by falsely claiming a relative was living in the house.

A 54-year-old man is charged with mischief, obstructing police and intimidation.