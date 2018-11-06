

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman has won $600,000 via a scratch ticket purchased at a store on Doon Village Road in Kitchener.

Bogdanka Knol, 64, played the Bigger Spin instant game.

“My life has changed in a matter of minutes,” she was quoted as saying in a press release.

The game consists of three parts: a scratch and watch option where players can win additional prizes between $10 and $150,000 or a Bigger Spin.

Knol’s spin landed on the Bigger Spin, which has a guaranteed prize between $500,000 and $1 million.

She took the spin at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, where she won her $600,000 prize.

In recent days, a Waterloo man and a Cambridge man were both announced as winning $1 million.

Those wins came on the heels of the lotto fever that saw a record $113 million up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 19.