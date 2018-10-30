Featured
Cambridge man wins $1 million in Lotto Max
Paulo Sanchez won a million dollars in the record-breaking Lotto Max draw. (Source: OLG.ca)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:09PM EDT
A Cambridge man has won a Max Millions prize worth $1 million.
Paulo Sanchez won on the record-setting Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw.
The win came from the largest pool in Lotto Max history, valued at $113 million.
That number included a $60 million jackpot and 53 Max Millions at $1 million apiece.
The odds of winning the jackpot were one in 28 million.
According to a press release, Lotto Max players have won $4.5 billion since its launch in 2009, including 60 jackpot wins and 511 Lotto Max prizes.
Sanchez purchased his ticket online.