

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man has won a Max Millions prize worth $1 million.

Paulo Sanchez won on the record-setting Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw.

The win came from the largest pool in Lotto Max history, valued at $113 million.

That number included a $60 million jackpot and 53 Max Millions at $1 million apiece.

The odds of winning the jackpot were one in 28 million.

According to a press release, Lotto Max players have won $4.5 billion since its launch in 2009, including 60 jackpot wins and 511 Lotto Max prizes.

Sanchez purchased his ticket online.