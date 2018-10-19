

CTV Kitchener





Lotto Max hit a record number in prizes for the draw on Oct. 19.

There has been a higher jackpot than Friday’s $60 million, but the additional 53 Max Millions prizes, worth $1 million each, brings the total to a record $113 million in prize money up for grabs.

Lottery winnings are untaxed in Canada.

Tickets were on sale until 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The odds of winning are one in 28 million.

The largest Lotto Max jackpot in history was $63 million in 2013.